Paul Siebert
About Me:
- Lifelong Resident of Minot, graduate of Minot High
- 10 years of Insurance exp, focus on life insurance
- Providing Health, Life Insurance for Minot, Garrison
- Providing Auto, Home, Renters, Condo Insurance
- Free Quotes in 58701,58703, 58704, 58722, 58540, 58784
- Motorcycle, Antique Classic Car
- ATV, UTV, Golf, Snowmobile, Camper, Boat, Motorhome
- Relocation Assistance to Minot / Minot AFB
- Member of the Minot Military Affairs Committee
- Proud supporter of the MAFB - Minot Air Force Base
- Military Child Care Insurance for Minot AFB
- Member of Minot Chamber of Commerce
- National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisor
- Minot Sertoma Club
- State President Elect for NAIFA-ND
Let us help you create a Personal Price Plan®
Everyone loves saving money. Customize a coverage plan that helps protect what’s important to you – family, things and your bottom line. From safe driving rewards, bundling options and discounts*, Paul Siebert can help you create a solution that’s right for you.
Prices are based on rating plans that may vary by state. Coverage options are selected by the customer, and availability and eligibility may vary.
*Customers may always choose to purchase only one policy, but the discount for two or more purchases of different lines of insurance will not then apply. Savings, discount names, percentages, availability and eligibility may vary by state.
Auto Insurance
Buckle up with State Farm, and get auto insurance in Minot, ND that fits your needs. You’ve got plenty of options — from collision and comprehensive to rental and rideshare. If you need more than an auto policy for the family, we provide car insurance coverage for new drivers, business travelers, collectors, and more. Not to mention, State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S.1 You could even save more by combining the purchase of auto and home policies.
Paul Siebert in Minot, ND will help you get your Personal Price Plan for auto insurance. It’s fast and easy!
1. Ranking and data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on direct premiums written as of 2018.
Start your car insurance online quote. It’s fast and easy!
Homeowners Insurance
Protect your largest investment from unexpected events life may throw your way with State Farm® Homeowners Insurance in Minot, ND. So, what’s covered?1 Your home insurance ensures you can repair or replace your home, as well as the items you value. Personal property is covered even if you're on vacation, running errands or holding items in storage. More homeowners choose State Farm as their home insurance company over any other insurer.2
Paul Siebert in Minot, ND will help you get started after you complete a homeowners insurance online quote. It’s fast and easy!
1. Please refer to your actual policy for a complete list of covered property and covered losses.
2. Data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence and State Farm Archive.
Start your homeowners insurance quote. It’s fast and easy!
Renters Insurance
Renters insurance, also known as apartment insurance, covers your personal property — like computers, TVs, electronics, bicycles, furniture, and clothing — both inside and away from your apartment or other home that you may rent. Renters’ insurance coverage1 even extends to personal property in your car. Renters insurance typically covers losses to your personal property caused by fire, smoke damage, sudden and accidental covered water damage, thefts, burglaries, vandalism or vehicle damage.
1. Please refer to your actual policy for a complete list of covered property and covered losses.
Start your renters insurance quote. It’s fast and easy!
Personal Articles
Do you have important treasures like collectibles, jewelry, sports equipment, and others? Your homeowners or renters insurance policy may limit coverage on some of your most valuable items. Make sure your valuables are protected with a Personal Articles Policy in Minot, ND. A State Farm® Personal Articles Policy can even provide personal property coverage1 worldwide (perfect for vacations) in case of theft, accidental damage, or loss.
Want more information? Ask Paul Siebert in Minot, ND about a personal property insurance quote.
1. Please refer to your actual policy for a complete list of covered property and covered losses.
Call or email an agent for a personal articles insurance quote.
Business Insurance
Whether your business is just starting, growing or maturing, State Farm will provide you with smart options for business insurance in Minot, ND. Your insurance for business may include1 a business owners policy, commercial auto policy, individual health policy or even workers’ compensation. Like you, our agents are small business owners who know the importance of developing a plan for continued financial security. We know your business means everything to you. As it grows, make sure you have the right business insurance products for your business.
Work with Paul Siebert in Minot, ND to get a small business insurance quote and choose what products are right for you.
1. Please refer to your actual policy for a complete list of covered property and covered losses.
Call or email an agent for a small business insurance quote.
Life Insurance
Whether the death benefit helps your beneficiary pay housing costs, maintain a current standard of living, or helps pay for your children’s education, State Farm® life insurance helps your life's moments live on. Help secure the future of your family with a term, whole, or universal life policy. You have choices, and we have policies to fit nearly every need and budget.
By-the-way. If you thought you that you could not qualify for life insurance, Guaranteed Issue Final Expense is now available. The death benefit can help with final expenses, including funeral, burial costs, medical bills, cremation, or other debt.
Paul Siebert in Minot, ND will help you get started after you complete a life insurance online quote.
Start your life insurance online quote. It’s fast and easy!
Health Insurance
As you experience changes in your life, your health insurance coverage should adjust as well. Let State Farm help you find the right policy for health insurance in Minot, ND. We offer a variety of affordable supplemental health, Medicare supplement, or individual medical coverage plans. You may even protect your paycheck with disability insurance to help cover monthly expenses.
Work with Paul Siebert in Minot, ND to get a health insurance quote and choose a plan designed to fit the needs of a family, individual, or senior citizen.
Start your hospital income online insurance quote.
Banking
Banking, your way. When, where, and how you want. When you're looking for help to achieve your financial goals, we want to be your first and best choice in Minot, ND. Thanks to an alliance between U.S. Bank® and State Farm®, now, you'll be able to apply for U.S. Bank Checking, Savings, CDs, Retirement CDs and Credit Cards online or through your local State Farm agent.
Talk with Paul Siebert in Minot, ND to get more information about available U.S. Bank banking products.
Call or email an agent for product information.
Home Loans
A simple, seamless home loan experience. State Farm® and Rocket Mortgage® have teamed up to help with all of your home loan needs - everything from buying a home to refinancing your current mortgage. Loan options include traditional mortgages, as well as Jumbo, VA and FHA.
Talk with Paul Siebert in Minot, ND to get more information about available home loan products from Rocket Mortgage.
Click here to start your home loan process with Rocket Mortgage. Call or email an agent to request product information.
Annuities
Let State Farm® support your financial future with an investment through annuities in Minot, ND. Immediate annuities may guarantee an income for life, while tax-deferred annuities could help increase your retirement savings. Selecting the best annuity option depends on your financial goals and market conditions. Create a future stream of income or payments with an investment option that grows for you. State Farm can help clear the confusion and misinformation out there when it comes to annuities.
Talk with Paul Siebert to get more information about annuities in Minot, ND that support your financial goals.
Call or email an agent for investment information.
Mutual Funds
Invest in your future and help meet your goals with State Farm® Investment Planning Services. You’re offered a variety of account types and multiple investment products. Feel free to check the investment firm or professional’s background at FINRA's Broker Check®. State Farm VP Management Corp. Customer Relationship Summary
Talk with Paul Siebert to get more information about mutual funds in Minot, ND and financial opportunities.
Call or email an agent for investment information.
Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses which can be obtained by visiting the prospectus page on statefarm.com. Read it carefully. AP2023/02/0243
Securities distributed by State Farm VP Management Corp. State Farm VP Management Corp. Customer Relationship Summary
Securities Supervisor address:1018 Burlington Ave Ste 203 , Missoula, MT 59801-5666 Phone: 406-531-6606
Deposit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.
The creditor and issuer of this credit card is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
Life Insurance and annuities are issued by State Farm Life Insurance Company. (Not Licensed in MA, NY, and WI) State Farm Life and Accident Assurance Company (Licensed in New York and Wisconsin) Home Office, Bloomington, Illinois.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC; NMLS #3030; www.NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in 50 states. AL License No. MC 20979, Control No. 100152352. AR, TX: 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226-1906, (888) 474-0404; AZ: 1 N. Central Ave., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85004, Mortgage Banker License #BK-0902939; CA: Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; CO: Regulated by the Division of Real Estate; GA: Residential Mortgage Licensee #11704; IL: Residential Mortgage Licensee #4127 – Dept. of Financial and Professional Regulation; KS: Licensed Mortgage Company MC.0025309; MA: Mortgage Lender License #ML 3030; ME: Supervised Lender License; MN: Not an offer for a rate lock agreement; MS: Licensed by the MS Dept. of Banking and Consumer Finance; NH: Licensed by the NH Banking Dept., #6743MB; NV: License #626; NJ: New Jersey – Rocket Mortgage, LLC, 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226, (888) 474-0404, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance.; NY: Rocket Mortgage, LLC, 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226 Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services; OH: MB 850076; OR: License #ML-1387; PA: Licensed by the Dept. of Banking – License #21430; RI: Licensed Lender; WA: Consumer Loan Company License CL-3030. Conditions may apply.
State Farm VP Management Corp. is a separate entity from those State Farm entities which provide banking and insurance products. Investing involves risk, including potential for loss.
Neither State Farm nor its agents provide tax or legal advice. Please consult a tax or legal advisor for advice regarding your personal circumstances.